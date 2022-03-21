The bargaining committee met with BCIT last week to commence bargaining for this round of negotiations. As you are aware the Collective Agreement expired on March 31st.



The parties have mutually agreed to postpone the bargaining dates the Union had set for the summer.



This is because the government has not provided a monetary mandate to the Post Secondary sector which includes BCIT. The government workers under the Public Sector are in the middle of conducting strike votes throughout the Province. Until there is a direction/mandate established by PSEA (Post Secondary Employers Association) we feel that bargaining in this climate with BCIT will prove fruitless. We are now waiting for block dates in the Fall. It is our intention to include retroactive payment in our Bargaining demands to address the delay.



We will send out more information as it becomes available. Please direct any questions or concerns you may have to a member of the bargaining committee.



