The bargaining committee nominations for Best Western Kings Motor Inn have now closed. We received two nominees for three available positions, so I am pleased to announce that both nominees have been acclaimed. Please join me in congratulating your bargaining committee members:

Aruna Singh, Bargaining committee chair

Ruby Toor, Bargaining committee member

We welcome additional nominees for the vacant position of bargaining committee member. If a new nomination is received, a bulletin will be sent out advising you of this and we will open a nomination period for 3 additional days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.



Questionnaire

Now that your bargaining committee is elected, they will meet to review your priorities and develop bargaining proposals. To do so, it is important that we know what changes you would like to see in your next collective agreement. Please complete and return the attached bargaining questionnaire directly to a member of your bargaining committee or to [email protected] with attention to Larisa Mills, by Friday, March 15, 2024.





In solidarity,



Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP