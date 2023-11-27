During the last call for nominations the Union did not receive any nomination forms, so we are re-opening nominations for your bargaining committee.



Electing the union’s bargaining committee is the first important step to starting negotiations on your new collective agreement. Your collective agreement expired on June 30, 2023, and your Union needs your help and participation to start the bargaining process so please submit your nominations before the deadline.



The positions available are:

Bargaining Committee Chairperson – One (1) position, and

Bargaining Committee Member – Two (2) positions.



To submit a nomination, please complete and return the attached nomination forms to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office Attn: Larisa Mills no later than Midnight on January 7, 2024.

By Email: [email protected]

By Fax: 604-215-1410

By Mail: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4



There are two nomination forms, one for Chairperson and one for Bargaining Committee Member. Please use the appropriate form to indicate who you would like to nominate for each role. If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.





In Solidarity,



Larisa Mills, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of Bargaining Committee Chairperson nomination form here



Download PDF of Bargaining Committee Member nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP