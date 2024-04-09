Click here to find info on COVID-19

Best Western Plus Burnaby - Bargaining Update #1 – Pre-Bargaining has begun - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 09, 2024

On April 5, your bargaining committee met to review your surveys and to start drafting proposals based on what is important to you. The committee will meet again in a couple of weeks to finalize our proposals ahead of meeting with the employer.
 
If you have not yet submitted your bargaining questionnaire, please complete the attached form and return it directly to a member of your committee or send it to the union office at [email protected] by April 25! Your input is needed to ensure that we address your priorities during the next round of collective bargaining.

In Solidarity,
 
Larisa Mills
BCGEU Staff Representative
 
Sent on behalf of your bargaining committee:
Aruna Singh, Bargaining committee chair
Ruby Toor, Bargaining committee member

Download PDF of bulletin here
Download PDF of bargaining questionnaire here



