Best Western Plus Burnaby & Crest Hotel - Call for Nominations for Bargaining Committee

Nominations are now open for your bargaining committee as follows:

Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel – Two (2) members

The Crest Hotel – Two (2) members



You may nominate, or accept nomination, only for the bargaining committee position specific to your worksite.



If only two candidates per worksite are nominated, then they will be declared elected by acclamation without a vote being held. If more than two candidates per worksite are nominated, then balloting will be required. The two candidates at each worksite who receive the most votes will be elected.



In order to be nominated, a member and their nominator must complete and return the attached nomination form by July 30th, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (instructions are on the nomination form).



Candidates may submit one page of information (8½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is July 31st, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.



Thank you for your participation in this important process.



In solidarity,



Monique Wemhof

Staff Representative - Negotiations



