This is to advise you that a majority of members have voted to accept the contract package consisting of the employers' latest wage and term proposals in addition to the other proposals the parties had agreed on. The result was 61% in favour of renewing the collective agreement as presented.



Highlights of the agreement include an average total wage increase over the life of the agreement of nearly 18% at the Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel and 14% at the Crest Hotel. Also, the extended health and welfare plan will see significant improvements. The renewed agreement will expire on June 30, 2023.



Next steps include finalizing the agreement with HIR and the employers and preparing the revised collective agreement for distribution. In the meantime, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.



In solidarity,



Kelly Biln, Bargaining Committee Member (Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel)

Aruna Singh, Bargaining Committee Member (Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel)

Daniel Colussi, Bargaining Committee Member (Crest Hotel)

Nick Salyn, Bargaining Committee Member (Crest Hotel)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations







UWU/MoveUP