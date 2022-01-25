As we begin the second week of Black History Month we want to bring your attention to a few free events that begin this week. We encourage you take advantage of these events and learn about Black history in B.C., learn about anti-racism from honored guest speakers and continue celebrating not just this month but every day!

B.C. Black History Awareness Society sponsored free events:

Feb 11th – 27th all day/ in-person “Dynamic Diasporas” at Vancouver Mural Fest: Winter Arts Fest

Feb 12th 1-4pm in-person “Black History and Heritage Day” at Royal BC Museum

Feb 16th 5-6pm online Dr. Cornel West “Being a Hope Amid Crisis”

Visit their website to register

VDLC and the NWDLC sponsored event:

Two part discussion with guest speakers, Candace Knoll and Parker Johnson:

February 9th and 16th: Register here

BCIT free events and workshops open to all:

February 11th & 25th: Register here for Unpacking Islamophobia and Countering Cyberhate SFU lecture series





UWU/MoveUP