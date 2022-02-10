For the past two weeks we have shared a number of events taking place in celebration of Black History Month. This week we have more exciting events taking place! All the events we are sharing are free events or little cost for upcoming concerts. All are great opportunities to hear speakers and learn about ways we can fight against racism, learn about black history and enjoy great entertainment. Below are events taking place throughout this week.
We encourage you take advantage of these events and continue celebrating black history not just this month but every day!
Black History Awareness Society
Dr. Cornel West "Being a Hope Amid Crisis"Feb 16th 5-6pm online
Visit their website to register
VDLC and the NWDLC
Candace Knoll and Parker Johnson:
February 16th: Register here
BCIT events: Find out more
February 16 – Respectful Workplace Training In-person (via Zoom)
February 18 – Dealing with Microaggressions in the Workplace
SFU lecture series
February 17th: Homegoing: Blackness and Belonging across the Canada/US Border
Feb 21st 7-8:30pm Music Performances with Dawn Pemberton and Louise Rose at Belfry Theatre. Find out more
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.