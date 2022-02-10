For the past two weeks we have shared a number of events taking place in celebration of Black History Month. This week we have more exciting events taking place! All the events we are sharing are free events or little cost for upcoming concerts. All are great opportunities to hear speakers and learn about ways we can fight against racism, learn about black history and enjoy great entertainment. Below are events taking place throughout this week.

We encourage you take advantage of these events and continue celebrating black history not just this month but every day!

Black History Awareness Society

Dr. Cornel West "Being a Hope Amid Crisis"Feb 16th 5-6pm online

Visit their website to register

VDLC and the NWDLC

Candace Knoll and Parker Johnson:

February 16th: Register here

BCIT events: Find out more

February 16 – Respectful Workplace Training In-person (via Zoom)

February 18 – Dealing with Microaggressions in the Workplace

SFU lecture series

February 17th: Homegoing: Blackness and Belonging across the Canada/US Border

Feb 21st 7-8:30pm Music Performances with Dawn Pemberton and Louise Rose at Belfry Theatre. Find out more





UWU/MoveUP