Black History Month Events and Resources - BCGEU

Published on February 10, 2021

 

EVENTS & RESOURCES  

 

Webinar  

Dismantling Systemic Anti-Black Racism with an Equitable COVID Response & Recovery Plan 

Join Canadian Labour Congress Executive Vice-President Larry Rosseau to mark Black History Month for a discussion on dismantling systemic anti-Black racism through equitable, inclusive response and recovery efforts that support Black workers and communities. 

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 10:00 AM PST  

Register here. 

 

Posters 

Download free posters on Black Canadian historical figures Chloe Cooley and Charles Roach from the Graphic History Collective. 

 

Website 

Learn about pioneering Black trade unionists in BC from the BC Labour Heritage Centre. 

 

Website 

The Hogan’s Alley Society advocates for Black Vancouverites who have endured the legacies of urban renewal and their erasure from the official historical narrative. 

 

Website 

Visit the BC Black History Awareness Society's website for resources. 

 

Website 

Visit the digital museum exhibit: British Columbia’s Black Pioneers. 

 

Biographies 

Read the biographies of some notable Black individuals who have helped shape Canadian heritage and identity, and who have made and continue to make enormous contributions to all sectors of society in Canada. 

 

Articles 

Visit the Canadian Encyclopedia’s Black History in Canada portal. 

 



Download PDF of events poster here.