  2. Boat Daycare Society - Call for Nominations for Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on September 22, 2021

In preparation for negotiations, a new bargaining committee must be elected to participate in the bargaining process.

The bargaining committee has one (1) vacancy that must be filled. As such, nominations for one (1) bargaining committee member from Boat Daycare is now open.

A nomination form is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 and can be faxed to 604.215.1410/toll free 1.800.946.0248 or emailed to [email protected], attention: Rhonda Karaboitis.

Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Should the Union receive more nominations than positions available, an election will be conducted at the worksite.

In solidarity

 

Rhonda Karaboitis
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here
Download Nomination Form here 

