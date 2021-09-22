Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Click here to read more.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Boat Daycare Society - Call for Nominations for Bargaining Committee - BCGEU
Boat Daycare Society - Call for Nominations for Bargaining Committee - BCGEU
Published on September 22, 2021
In preparation for negotiations, a new bargaining committee must be elected to participate in the bargaining process.
The bargaining committee has one (1) vacancy that must be filled. As such, nominations for one (1) bargaining committee member from Boat Daycare is now open.
A nomination form is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 and can be faxed to 604.215.1410/toll free 1.800.946.0248 or emailed to [email protected], attention: Rhonda Karaboitis.
Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Should the Union receive more nominations than positions available, an election will be conducted at the worksite.
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.