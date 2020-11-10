 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Britannia Lodge - Calls for Nominations for: 1 Shop Steward plus 1 Alternate Steward (Facilities Bargaining Agreement) 1 Shop Steward plus 1 Alternate Steward (Nurses Bargaining Agreement) - BCGEU

Britannia Lodge - Calls for Nominations for: 1 Shop Steward plus 1 Alternate Steward (Facilities Bargaining Agreement) 1 Shop Steward plus 1 Alternate Steward (Nurses Bargaining Agreement) - BCGEU

Published on November 10, 2020

Nominations are now open for Shop Stewards at your worksite.

This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.

Please see your worksite Steward or your Union board for nomination forms if you want to nominate a co-worker or become a steward. 

The Union provides training and you will be supported in your new role!

Nominations close at midnight, November 24, 2020. 

In solidarity

Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President

Jacqueline McGuire, 
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download steward nomination form here
Download alternate nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP