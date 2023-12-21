Your bargaining committee has now met with your Employer several times over the past few months. We have made some significant progress on the collective agreement, and have settled almost all of the non-monetary bargaining priorities you brought up in our surveys. In particular, we have been able to tentatively agree on time-off requests and vacation scheduling.

In our most recent bargaining session, we have been discussing monetary items such as benefits, sick leave, and wages. We remain optimistic but also see some significant challenges as we move forward. We will be counting on your support as we continue to negotiate.

We will be back at the bargaining table early in the New Year. Should we begin to reach impasse, we will be reaching out to meet with you to discuss our progress so far and provide further updates.

We wish you and your families a wonderful holiday season and a Happy New Year.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Annie Parohinog, Bargaining Committee Chair

Nicole Shaver, Bargaining Committee Member

James Whitehouse, Bargaining Committee Member

Julia Sunderland-Baker, Bargaining Committee Member

Sean Antrim, Staff Negotiator

UWU/MoveUP