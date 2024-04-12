We are pleased to announce that your collective agreement ratified yesterday.



This means that your new collective agreement is effective as of April 11th, 2024.



Because the April 1st pay increase came in the middle of a pay period, it will still be effective on April 1st; however, the Employer has confirmed with us that it will be on your next pay period on April 26th, including retro for this past week.



The Employer is working on the other changes to the collective agreement.



We thank everyone who came and voted and spoke with the bargaining committee. We encourage you to reach out to your local shop stewards if you have any questions about the new agreement.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee:



Annie Parohinog, Bargaining Committee Chair

Nicole Shaver, Bargaining Committee Member

James Whitehouse, Bargaining Committee Member

Julia Sunderland-Baker, Bargaining Committee Member

Sean Antrim, BCGEU Staff Representative



