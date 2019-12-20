Your employer thinks you are paid too much and your collective agreement is too rich.

For the last six months, your bargaining committee has successfully defeated the Employer's attempts to strip your collective agreement and deprive you of decades' worth of hard-won rights. Broadmead also refuses to acknowledge the clear evidence before them: there is an extreme shortage of workers in the health care field.

Talks reached a standstill on December 17th when we failed to reach agreement on critical monetary items.

On a positive note, both sides have agreed to engage the services of a Labour Relations Board mediator to try to bring the parties closer together.

Mediation begins January 2nd. We promise to update you on our progress as soon as possible.

In the meantime, your collective agreement remains in full force and effect. Please keep doing what you do best – providing excellent care for your residents.

As always, many thanks for your patience and support, and best wishes to everyone over the holiday season.

In solidarity

Bargaining Committee: Susanne Francoeur (Chair); Cindy Ingram, James Whitehouse, and Don Hambley

Jenny Ewing, BCGEU Staff Representative

Chad McQuarrie, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP