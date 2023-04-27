Bullying and harassment in the workplace can take many forms, including verbal aggression, personal attacks, and other intimidating or humiliating behaviours. If workplace bullying and harassment is not addressed, it can lead to lost productivity, anxiety, and depression.



Employers must implement procedures for responding to reports or incidents of bullying and harassment. The procedures must ensure a reasonable response to the report or incident and aim to fully address the incident and ensure that bullying and harassment is prevented or minimized in the future.



Article 29 of your Collective Agreement has a detailed definition of harassment, along with a detailed complaint procedure. Once you make a complaint, the Employer must follow the steps laid out in the complaint procedure.



Here are a few tips:

To know your rights - thoroughly review Article 29 in your Collective Agreement.

Ask your Employer for a copy of their Bullying and Harassment policy.

Keep notes on all incidents and record the facts and whether there are any witnesses.

Get help from a steward at your work site.

Share this information with your co-workers if they tell you they are being harassed.

Stand in solidarity and demonstrate union principles of fairness, equity and inclusion.

WorkSafe BC takes the matter of bullying seriously.



If your employer does not take reasonable steps to address the incident, you also have the right to contact the WorkSafe Prevention Information Line at 604.276.3100 (1.888.621.7233 toll free) and speak with a prevention officer. The prevention officer can provide you with information, answer questions, and direct you to resources.



