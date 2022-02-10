Bargaining will resume on March 1, 2, and 3 after a period of not meeting since early December. Please note, the recent delay is due to lack of availability of the parties which has added to the total time of bargaining. There has been no intended delay by either party. Now that we are back at the bargaining table we are highly focused and intent on bring negotiations to a conclusion, that being said the employer needs to increase its most recent proposal.



Please remain patient, more news will follow after our next session in March



In Solidarity,



Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member

Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



