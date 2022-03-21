Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce the results of the ratification vote counted last night, with 86% voting in favour of adopting the tentative collective agreement!



Your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you for your patience and ongoing support throughout this long process. Please feel free to contact one of us with any questions.



In solidarity,



Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member

Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiation



