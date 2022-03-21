Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Bureau Veritas Canada - Ratification results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 24, 2022

Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce the results of the ratification vote counted last night, with 86% voting in favour of adopting the tentative collective agreement!
 
Your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you for your patience and ongoing support throughout this long process. Please feel free to contact one of us with any questions.
 
In solidarity,
 
Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member
Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiation

