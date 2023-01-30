Nominations have been received and the following people have been acclaimed as your Bargaining Committee:



Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is:



Laird Story - Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Bhavesh Patel - Bargaining Committee member

Daphne Kowalczyk - Bargaining Committee member





The Bargaining Committee will soon begin preparations for negotiations with the employer. We will be reviewing the current collective agreement and considering any local issues or concerns that may have arisen since the last round of negotiations. We will be consulting with members and looking for your views.



One way you can provide input directly to your Bargaining Committee is by responding to the membership survey, which will be sent to your mailbox some time in the next few weeks.



Remember, this is your collective agreement that is about to be renegotiated, so your input is vitally important.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative – Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP