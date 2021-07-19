Bureau Veritas Canada (2019) Inc. - Bargaining Proposals Exchanged, Next Dates July 27 & 28, 2021

Our Bargaining Committee and the employer exchanged Non-Monetary proposals on June 1 & 2, and initial review and discussions occurred. So far, we have met for four days, with the most recent being July 13 and 14. Negotiations were conducted remotely via Zoom video conference.

Later this week, Bargaining will resume for the first time in person on July 27 and 28 at the BCGEU Headquarters office in Burnaby. We will continue to negotiate with your employer and seek solutions at the table. There will be more dates scheduled as the Bargaining process unfolds.

Our Bargaining committee appreciates your support and patience; if you have any questions, please speak with a Union committee member.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member

Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations



