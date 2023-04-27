Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Bureau Veritas Canada (2019) Inc. - Tentative Agreement Reached - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Bureau Veritas Canada (2019) Inc. - Tentative Agreement Reached - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 28, 2023

We are pleased to advise you that a tentative agreement was reached with the employer Thursday, September 28th. We will develop a ratification document for your review and schedule an information session shortly. Stay tuned for this information.

Thank you for your support and patience throughout the bargaining process.

 

In Solidarity,

Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Daphne Kowalczyk, Bargaining Committee Member
Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member
Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP