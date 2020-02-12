We are scheduled to begin bargaining in late March and therefore a full bargaining committee must be elected in a tight timeframe to begin preparations for negotiations.

The following people have been nominated for the position of bargaining committee chairperson and there will be an election; all members at Bureau Veritas are entitled to vote for this position. We will be utilizing a new electronic voting system, a link to vote online will be sent via email to all email addresses we have on file. The candidate with the most votes will be elected chairperson of the bargaining committee.

Bargaining committee chairperson nominees for (1) chairperson position:

Cherry Lane Caoili

Laird Story

Once the chairperson is elected, we will have another electronic vote for the remaining 2 members of the bargaining committee.

If you cannot vote online, or you do not receive an email with your credentials by Friday of this week, please contact the negotiations mailbox below and we will find an alternative for your vote. The deadline for voting is 5:00 pm February 28th, 2020. If you know of another member that did not get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.

Please find attached questionnaire and return as soon as possible.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download bargaining questionnaire here



UWU/MoveUP