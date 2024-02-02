We are pleased to announce the BCGEU is making preparations to negotiate a first collective agreement between the members at Burnaby Family Life Institute and your employer, before we start the bargaining process a Union Bargaining committee must be put in place. The members are entitled to nominate and elect (if required) a 3 person Bargaining committee. Once a committee is in place, we will need to develop proposals and seek bargaining dates with your employer for negotiations to begin. This process can take sometime, and we ask for you support and patience while this unfolds.

Nominations are now open for 3 bargaining committee positions for the upcoming first round of collective agreement negotiations with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with Union Staff Representatives and other elected leaders to ensure members' voices and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.

Nominations close on March 2, 2024 at 5:00 pm. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.

A member who wishes to serve on the committee must complete and submit a nomination form (attached). Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator. Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8½" x 11",black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is March 8, 2024 at 5:00 pm. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to Gary Bennett by fax to 604‑294‑5092, or by email to [email protected].

Duties of Committee Members

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining.

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities.

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining.

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process.

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals and assist in developing counter-proposals.

Assist with ratification or other votes and meetings that may be related to bargaining

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, March 2, 2024 at 5:00 pm; and the deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is Thursday, March 8, 2024 at 5:00 pm.

Nominees may contact Senior Staff Representative Gary Bennett, for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities.

UWU/MoveUP