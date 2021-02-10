Nominations are now open for one (1) additional member to represent Community Health Workers on the Joint Labour/Management Committee at Fraser Health - Burnaby Home Health.

What does the Joint Labour/Management Committee do?

The Committee provides a forum for information exchange and discussion between the Union and the Employer and has the power to make recommendations to the parties on the following:

(1) Reviewing issues, other than grievances, relating to the maintenance of good relations between the parties

(2) Correcting conditions/issues causing grievances and misunderstanding.

(3) Dealing with matters referred to it in the collective agreement



How does the Committee work?

The Committee meets at the call of either the Union or the Employer, but generally meets once every two months. The chair of the Committee alternates between Union and Employer representatives. Union representatives on the Committee attend meetings without loss of wages or benefits.

How do I become a Committee member?

Joint Labour/Management Committee elections are relatively informal. A Union member must nominate you using the Joint Labour/Management Committee Nomination Form accompanying this notice and posted in the workplace.



Please submit your nomination form by Friday, March 12, 2021 by email to [email protected] or by fax at 604-215-1410.

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP