Your bargaining committee for L.J. Christmas Manor and employer have so far met for five days to negotiate renewal of your collective agreement, including most recently on two days last week. We are pleased to report that negotiations on non-monetary proposals have essentially concluded, with only a single proposal outstanding.



The parties will meet next on February 1, 2022 to table monetary proposal packages, and again on February 15, 2022 to respond to one another's monetary proposals. We will keep you updated as negotiations progress.



Thank you for your patience and support throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Minna Roemer, Bargaining Committee Member

Betty Shier, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP