Due to a conflicting obligation unexpectedly arising for the staff negotiator, the parties have rescheduled their late-August bargaining sessions to September 14th. Your bargaining committee will continue to press for a fair deal that protects your wages against rising costs and puts you ahead. We are optimistic that we will reach a tentative agreement on that day. You can expect a further update after September 14th.
Thank you for your patience and support throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Minna Roemer, Bargaining Committee Member
Betty Shier, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
