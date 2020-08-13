 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Burquitlam Senior Housing Society (L J Christmas Manor) Bargaining Committee Update - BCGEU

Burquitlam Senior Housing Society (L J Christmas Manor) Bargaining Committee Update - BCGEU

Published on August 13, 2020

 

Bargaining Committee Elected

 

Please join me in welcoming Betty Shier who has been elected by acclamation to complete your bargaining committee. She joins Minna Roemer who was previously acclaimed.

 

Next Steps

 

After Labour Day, your bargaining committee, along with the assigned BCGEU staff representative, will prepare for negotiations with your Employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, reviewing members' input from bargaining questionnaires, reviewing the entire collective agreement clause by clause and developing bargaining proposals. Your bargaining committee will keep you informed as work progresses.

 

In solidarity,

 

Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP