The current collective agreement expires on March 31, 2023 and plans are now underway to return to the bargaining table. First of all, a new Bargaining Committee must be elected.

Pursuant to Clause 7.2 in the collective agreement: "A union bargaining committee shall be elected and consist of one representative for each work location from the Surrey Pre-Trial, Surrey School Board, Nanaimo, Ford Mountain, Okanagan and Fraser Regional Correctional Centre work units."



Once the elections are completed and the Bargaining Committee is selected, the Committee will decide which one of them will serve as the Chair.



Therefore, nominations are now opened, as follows:

Bargaining Committee member, six positions (one from each work location; one is the Chair, elected as above):o Surrey Pre-Trial

o Surrey School Board

o Nanaimo Correctional Centre

o Ford Mountain Correctional Centre

o Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

o Okanagan Correctional Centre



If more than one candidate from each work location is nominated, there will be an election.



In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by: 5:00 pm on Friday, January 6th, 2023 .

Each candidate may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11" sheet, single-sided, black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. A candidate's info sheet may not contain false or misleading information. Candidate info sheets must be received by 5pm the following business day after the close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted, except that the info sheets submitted in colour will be adjusted to black and white.



Please email your completed nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]

Thank you for your anticipated participation in this important process.



In solidarity,



Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here