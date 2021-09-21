The BCGEU has created a Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council to address the specific concerns of the 2,200 Health Science Professionals working in BC Health Authorities.
We are seeking one delegate from Local 410/411 who is interested in being part of this Council. As this is a new Council, the terms of reference will need to be developed and agreed to.
Duties of the Delegate will include:
- Attend Meetings - the council will meet at least once a year and through conference calls, as needed;
- Receive reports from staff assigned on negotiations and labour management issues concerning the sector and will make recommendations to the President's office on appointment of labour management representatives where appropriate;
- Discuss key issues concerning the sector, including strategy on negotiations, labour management, and organizing.
- The Council will raise issues arising from the Health Services Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) Collective Agreement to the Health Services component.
- The council will work with the Health Services Component to represent the issues/interests of the Health Science Professionals.
The Health Science Professionals Chairperson will sit as a member of the Health Services component and attend in person meetings four times a year.
The Union will provide leave to attend the conference, make arrangements for necessary travel and accommodations, as well as cover meals and childcare.
Nominations can be submitted by fax: 604-294-5092, toll free fax: 1-800-946-0244 or by email at: [email protected].
Deadline to submit nominations by fax or email no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 11th, 2021.
If we have more than one delegate per local, we will hold elections. Elections, if needed, will be conducted by e-voting.
If you have any questions about this process, please contact: Cina Opel, Health Services Component ‑ First Vice Chairperson, [email protected]
In solidarity,
Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative – Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
Download Nomination Form here
