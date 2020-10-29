Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Click here to read more.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Call for Local 412 Delegates for Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council - BCGEU
Call for Local 412 Delegates for Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council - BCGEU
Published on October 29, 2020
The BCGEU has created a Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council to address the specific concerns of the 2,200 Health Science Professionals working in BC Health Authorities.
We are seeking one delegate from Local 412 who is interested in being part of this Council. As this is a new Council, the terms of reference will need to be developed and agreed to.
Duties of the Delegate will include:
Attend Meetings - the council will meet at least once a year and through conference calls, as needed;
Receive reports from staff assigned on negotiations and labour management issues concerning the sector and will make recommendations to the President's office on appointment of labour management representatives where appropriate;
Discuss key issues concerning the sector, including strategy on negotiations, labour management, and organizing.
The Council will raise issues arising from the Health Services Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) Collective Agreement to the Health Services component.
The council will work with the Health Services Component to represent the issues/interests of the Health Science Professionals.
The Health Science Professionals Chairperson will sit as a member of the Health Services component and attend in person meetings four times a year.
The Union will provide leave to attend the conference, make arrangements for necessary travel and accommodations, as well as cover meals and childcare.