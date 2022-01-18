Members of Local 1703 are advised that nominations are now open to fill vacancies on local 1703 for the following positions:

Chair 1 position

1 st Vice – Chairperson 1 position

Vice – Chairperson 1 position 2 nd Vice – Chairperson 1 position

Vice – Chairperson 1 position Recording Secretary 1 position

Worksite Representative Table Officer* 10 positions

Member at Large 4 positions

Equity 1 position

Young Worker 1 position

*One representative from each of the following 1703 worksites: Atira, BC Housing, BC Place, Grand Villa Casino, HardRock Casino, RiverRock Casino, Starlight Casino, Sunshine Coast, Vancity and one representative from a 1703 worksite not referenced.



Vacancies on the local are for a 3 year term. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each position is attached.





Nominations can be made by completing the nomination form and returning it by email no later than 4:00 pm on February 24, 2022 or by 5:15 pm at the local meeting.



If more than the required number of nominations are received for the available position, the Union will conduct an election. If an election is needed it will be communicated after nominations close on February 24th.



Candidates have the right to submit ONE 8.5" x11" information sheet, which will be distributed with ballots and posted in the event of an election. Your information sheet must be received by the area office no later than one (1) day after the close of nominations.





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of Executive Roles and Responsibilities here





UWU/MoveUP