In preparation for negotiations, a new bargaining committee must be elected to participate in the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee has two (2) vacancies that must be filled. As such, nominations for two (2) bargaining committee members from Kitsilano Area Childcare Society are now open.



A nomination form is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on June 30, 2020 and can be mailed to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office, faxed or emailed, attention Brittney Buss.

Address: #130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: 604-215-1410 or toll free 1-800-946-0248

Email: area03@bcgeu.ca



Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on June 30, 2020.



Should the union receive more nominations than positions available, an election will be conducted at the worksite.



In solidarity



Brittney Buss

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of nomination form here.





