Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1st Vice Chairperson

2nd Vice Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

2 Members-at-Large

1 Member–at-Large: Youth Worker (29 years of age or younger)

1 Member-at-Large: Equity and Diversity representative (must self-identify in at least one of four equity groups: Aboriginal, worker with disability, worker of colour, and/or gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender worker

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office and is attached to this bulletin.

The deadline for nominations is: February 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here