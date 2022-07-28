As your Collective Agreement expires on November 30, 2022, the Union needs to elect a Bargaining Committee to prepare for negotiations with your Employer.

Nominations are now open for the positions of three Bargaining Committee Members. As we need to ensure that the collective agreement includes and reflects the new members at Skeena House, one of the bargaining committee members (of three) needs to be from Skeena House.



The Union will provide training to the bargaining committee members and they will work with the BCGEU staff representative who will be the negotiator.



If more than three members are nominated, the Union may need to conduct an election.



If you are interested in being on the bargaining committee, you and your nominator should complete and submit the attached nomination form.



The deadline for return of nomination forms is Wednesday, December 14, 2022 by 5 p.m.



Please send nomination forms as follows:

Attention: Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative, BCGEU

Lower Mainland Area Office, Suite #130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4.

Fax to 604-215-1410 or email [email protected]





Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here





