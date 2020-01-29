B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  2. Call for Steward Nominations for Castlegar Health Centre - BCGEU

Published on January 29, 2020

Steward nominations are now open for 2 steward positions at 707 and 709 – 10th Street, Castlegar, BC.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a shop steward, please add your name to the posted nomination form and have a co-worker nominate you. 

All nominations must be received no later than midnight on Friday, February 27, 2020. Please send them to:

BCGEU West Kootenay Area Office
2316 Columbia Avenue
Castlegar, BC V1N 2X1

Or Fax: 250-365-9971 or toll free at 1-800-946-0254

Or Email: area09@bcgeu.ca

In solidarity,

Sarah Maglio
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.
Download PDF of nomination form here.



