Steward nominations are now open for 2 steward positions at 707 and 709 – 10th Street, Castlegar, BC.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a shop steward, please add your name to the posted nomination form and have a co-worker nominate you.
All nominations must be received no later than midnight on Friday, February 27, 2020. Please send them to:
BCGEU West Kootenay Area Office
2316 Columbia Avenue
Castlegar, BC V1N 2X1
Or Fax: 250-365-9971 or toll free at 1-800-946-0254
Or Email: area09@bcgeu.ca
In solidarity,
Sarah Maglio
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here.
Download PDF of nomination form here.
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?