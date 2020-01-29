Steward nominations are now open for 2 steward positions at 707 and 709 – 10th Street, Castlegar, BC.



If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a shop steward, please add your name to the posted nomination form and have a co-worker nominate you.



All nominations must be received no later than midnight on Friday, February 27, 2020. Please send them to:



BCGEU West Kootenay Area Office

2316 Columbia Avenue

Castlegar, BC V1N 2X1



Or Fax: 250-365-9971 or toll free at 1-800-946-0254



Or Email: area09@bcgeu.ca



In solidarity,



Sarah Maglio

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of nomination form here.





UWU/MoveUP