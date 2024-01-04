The Union is now preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining. Your current collective agreement with the Employer will expire on December 31, 2023. The current collective agreement is in full force and effect while we bargain a new collective agreement.



In preparation for negotiations, a new bargaining committee must be elected to participate in the bargaining process. Nominations are now open for Two (2) Bargaining Committee Members. We need your help and participation to elect:

The Union provides training to the members of the bargaining committee and the committee members will work directly with the BCGEU Staff Representatives during negotiations.



To be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and return it to the BCGEU Lower Mainland office no later than12:00 pm on Thursday January 18, 2024. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Nomination Form

Nominations are to be returned via facsimile to(604) 215-1410, e-mailed to [email protected] or mailed to the office #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is: Thursday January 18, 2024, at 12:00 p.m.; and

The deadline for nominees to submit ONE "8 ½x11" information sheet is: Friday January 18, 2024, at 12:00 pm

Details of the election procedure will be distributed after the nomination period closes on Thursday January 18, 2024.Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions! Thank you for your participation in this important process.

In solidarity,

Jacqueline(Jackie) McGuire, Staff Representative

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

