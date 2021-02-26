Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 26, 2021

Further to our call for nominations issued on January 26, 2021 the following members has been nominated as your bargaining committee members.

 

Congratulations!

Paul Tomczak
Franca Lattanzio

In the coming weeks, we will be working with them to prepare for bargaining.

We have reattached the bargaining survey - this is how you tell the Union what your priorities are at the bargaining table. As such, please forward your completed bargaining survey [email protected] (Attention: Hilary Andow).

We will keep you informed of developments.

 

In solidarity

Hilary Andow
Staff Representative

