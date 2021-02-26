Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Canadian Diabetes Association and National Diabetes Trust - Bargaining committee - BCGEU
Published on February 26, 2021
Further to our call for nominations issued on January 26, 2021 the following members has been nominated as your bargaining committee members.
Congratulations!
Paul Tomczak Franca Lattanzio
In the coming weeks, we will be working with them to prepare for bargaining.
We have reattached the bargaining survey - this is how you tell the Union what your priorities are at the bargaining table. As such, please forward your completed bargaining survey [email protected] (Attention: Hilary Andow).