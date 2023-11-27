To prepare to negotiate renewal of the collective agreement, your bargaining committee will need your input on what is important to you.

Please check your email or ask a member of your bargaining committee or another co-worker for a link to the electronic survey. Please complete the survey by Monday, January 1, 2024 .

If you know a co-worker who did not receive this email, please forward it to them at their personal email address. Please also tell them to sign up to MY BCGEU using their personal email address so they receive future updates.

In solidarity,

Godwin Amega, Bargaining Committee Chair

Laurie Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Sharon Knapp, Bargaining Committee Member

Tina Whitney, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



