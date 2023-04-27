Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 11, 2023

To: All BCGEU Members, Local 401, at Carecorp Seniors Services (Cerwydden)
 3243 Cowichan Lake Road, Duncan, BC V9L 4B8

Re: Member-to-Member Site Visit, May 17, 2023 


Please join Local 401 Chairperson, Richard Ziemianski, and BCGEU Staff Representative, Stacey Campbell, who will be hosting a Member-to-Member site visit.

This is your opportunity to meet with your elected representative and to ask questions.

DATE: May 17, 2023

TIME: 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

PLACE: Meeting Room on the bottom neighbourhood
               3243 Cowichan Lake Road

In solidarity,

Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



