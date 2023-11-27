At the close of nominations, the following members were declared elected by acclamation to the bargaining committee for Carecorp:
- Godwin Amega (Piccadilly), Bargaining Committee Chair
- Laurie Johnson (Cerwydden), Bargaining Committee Member
- Sharon Knapp (Piccadilly), Bargaining Committee Member
- Tina Whitney (Cerwydden), Bargaining Committee Member
The assigned staff representative will reach out to the committee to arrange bargaining preparation and member outreach. The polyparty bargaining association of BCGEU and HEU has bargaining dates tentatively set with Carecorp for April 18th and 19th, and May 9th and 10th, 2024.
In solidarity,
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations Department
