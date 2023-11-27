At the close of nominations, the following members were declared elected by acclamation to the bargaining committee for Carecorp:

Godwin Amega (Piccadilly), Bargaining Committee Chair

Laurie Johnson (Cerwydden), Bargaining Committee Member

Sharon Knapp (Piccadilly), Bargaining Committee Member

Tina Whitney (Cerwydden), Bargaining Committee Member

The assigned staff representative will reach out to the committee to arrange bargaining preparation and member outreach. The polyparty bargaining association of BCGEU and HEU has bargaining dates tentatively set with Carecorp for April 18th and 19th, and May 9th and 10th, 2024.

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Download PDF of notice here



