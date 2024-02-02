Nominations are now open for two (2) shop stewards at CareCorp Seniors Services (Cerwydden Care), 3243 Cowichan Lake Road, Duncan.

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

March 4, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.

In solidarity,

Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

