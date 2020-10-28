 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Cariboo Regional District - News of bargaining - BCGEU

Published on October 28, 2020

Your committee is sending out this bulletin to ensure the membership is informed about the Collective Bargaining process between the Union and Cariboo Regional District.

The Parties met on October 26, 27 & 28, and several proposals were worked through and a great deal of progress was made.

We are scheduled to meet again on October 29 & 30, for further negotiations. We will work towards reaching a settlement.

Your support is appreciated as we proceed through this process.

 

In solidarity,

Jody Stratton – Bargaining Chair
Jackie Laflamme – committee member
Tracy Bartsch – committee member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative

