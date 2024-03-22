If you assign work to one or more Community Sub-Sector workers and ensure that the assigned work is completed, this bulletin is for you.

It has come to our attention that there may be some supervisory positions that are not being paid correctly and should likely be using the grievance procedure to secure correct payment. Read more below if you think this applies to you.

When workers are asked to take on supervisory roles, our collective agreement states that pay must be adjusted through "layering over." This means, as Section 6.1 Glossary of Terms describes, that:

An employee who is required to assign work to one or more Community Sub-Sector employees and is required to ensure that the assigned work is complete shall have their wage rate layered over the other employee(s).

The layered over wage rate will be the next highest classification grid higher than the classification grid wherein the top increment step rate provides for a minimum difference of 5% above the top increment step rate of the other employee's job, with the layered over employee maintaining their own increment step.

If this results in the layered over wage rate being below the appropriate wage rate of the other employee's classification, the layered over wage rate will be placed at the first increment step that results in a wage rate above the appropriate wage rate of the other employee's classification, to a maximum of Step Four."

For example, if you're paid at Grid 34 while supervising other Grid 34s, that's wrong. You should be at Grid 36 as that's the first grid that provides a difference of at least 5% between you and those you supervise.

The most common error that employers appear to be making is that they are paying the same rate to supervisors that assign work and check that it is done as the workers who complete that work. If this is you, you should initiate a wage correction process by discussing the matter with your direct manager. If you are not satisfied with the employer's response you have the right to seek the assistance of a steward and submit a grievance.

Again, it is important to note that in order to qualify for the higher, layered over wage rate, you must both assign work and supervise the completion of that work.





UWU/MoveUP