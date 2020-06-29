ACTION REQUIRED: Election of Method for Paid Holidays for

Part-Time Employees (Article 17.11)

As the monetary provisions of the General Services Agreement are in effect, one of the decisions that you must make as a group is whether or not you would like to opt into a paid holiday bank based on 4.6 per cent of your regular straight-time hours worked, or alternatively, receive 4.2 per cent of straight-time pay instead of a day off with pay.

The language in the Collective Agreement is:

17.11 Paid Holidays for Part-Time Employees

(a) Regular part-time employees will accumulate a paid holiday bank based on 4.6% of their regular straight-time hours (effective April 1, 2019) in each pay period including all additional hours worked.

(b) When a paid holiday occurs, and where the employee's paid holiday bank contains sufficient hours, the employee will be able to draw from their paid holiday bank the hours required to cover the paid holiday or paid holiday lieu day. If the employee's paid holiday bank does not contain an amount sufficient to cover the holiday, the employee may opt to draw from their vacation or overtime banks to top-up pay for the holiday or take a day off without pay or with partial pay.

(c) Participation in the "paid holiday bank" was determined by a vote of all employees on an agency by agency basis. Where the unionized employees chose not to participate in the "paid holiday bank" the part-time employees will receive four point two per cent of straight-time pay instead of a day off with pay. (d) For new certifications, the unionized employees will elect whether or not the agency will participate in the "paid holiday bank" by voting on the option. Once the election is made it is irreversible.

What this means is that: If you choose the paid holiday bank, when a paid holiday occurs, you will be able to draw from your paid holiday bank, the hours required to cover the paid holiday or paid holiday lieu day. This allows you to take the time off and receive pay for the days that you are not at work.

Alternatively, if you choose not to participate in the paid holiday bank then you will receive 4.2 per cent of straight time pay instead of a day off with pay. This means that you will get additional pay on each pay cheque, but would not receive pay on a stat day when you are not working.

Your union recommends that you select the Paid Holiday Bank option. We believe it is better because it gives you the time off with pay at a higher accrual rate.

The BCGEU will be conducting a vote for all regular part-time employees and the majority vote will decide which option ALL of you will then be covered by. This decision is yours to make and we encourage you to become informed on the options so that you are making the best decision possible for yourself and your fellow workers.

Please note that once the choice has been made through this vote the decision is final and cannot be reversed.

Voting information to follow soon.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email me at eddie.mishra@bcgeu.ca.

In solidarity,

Edward Mishra

BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





