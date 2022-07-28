Your bargaining committee has put the final touches on our bargaining proposals and we are ready to start negotiations with the employer.



Our first meeting with the employer has been scheduled for August 15, 2022, at which time both parties will exchange proposal packages. The parties will meet again on August 23 and 24 to respond to one another's proposals.



As bargaining progresses, your Union will send updates using the email we have on file. In order to ensure privacy and maintain members' comfort in communicating with the bargaining committee, we will send bulletins to your personal email only. If you have not yet provided your personal email to BCGEU, please contact the area office as soon as possible by emailing [email protected] or by phoning 604-215-1499.



Should you have any questions please reach out to any of the bargaining committee members





In Solidarity,



Laura Allan, Bargaining Committee Chair

Kathy Geremia, Bargaining Committee Member

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Romeena Sidhu, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

