It's Health Care Assistant Day – a time to celebrate and acknowledge the hard-working health care assistants who provide care and support to some of B.C.'s most vulnerable residents.

Our union is proud to represent health care assistants who work in a wide range of roles in health facilities and the community health sector, including residential care aide, home health aide, continuing care assistant, personal care aide, community health worker, health care worker 1, health care worker 2, and more.

Whether you provide care to seniors or support people struggling with mental health and addictions challenges, your efforts make a positive difference in their lives every single day. It's challenging work that requires dedication, skill, compassion, and professionalism, and you go above and beyond to provide the best care you can.

Today, on Health Care Assistant Day, we're sending our heartfelt thanks for your incredible work this year.

In solidarity,

Stephanie Smith

President

