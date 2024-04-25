Re: BCGEU meets with Minister, Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills

On April 22, 2024, BCGEU president Stephanie Smith and I met with Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills (PSFS). Also attending the meeting were BCGEU press secretary Danielle Marchand, BCGEU staff rep Laarni de los Reyes, and PSFS chief of staff, Eric Peters.



This introductory meeting was organized by our union to share with the Minister a few issues facing our 7,500 members working in post-secondary and to learn about her, inviting open lines of communication into the future.



The meeting was productive. We learned that Minister Beare comes from labour and that she is visiting post-secondary institutions across the province, prioritizing conversations with students and labour leaders. We noted the institutions where our members work, and she assured us she will hear from BCGEU members. We also offered concrete suggestions on how to improve working conditions and, at the same time, improve the delivery of public services.



Overall, our sense is that Minister Beare understands the post-secondary situation and workers' needs. We will be looking for opportunities to work with her and ministry staff going forward.



If you have any questions, please get in touch with me.



In solidarity,

Joanna Lord

BCGEU Vice President, Component 7

UWU/MoveUP