Following an incident last week in Cherryville B.C. where a school bus became stuck in a ditch due to snowy road conditions, our union is calling on AIM Roads Inc. to ensure they meet the highway maintenance standards agreed to in their 10-year contract with the provincial government. Read our media release here: Winter maintenance and public safety a top priority for BCGEU highway workers

We know that with your years of experience and knowledge of local roads, you work hard to make sure B.C. highways are safe for the traveling public. Moving forward we will be watching the situation in the Okanagan and will continue working with you to ensure you are treated with respect by your employer.





In solidarity,

Rory Smith, BCGEU Component 10 VP

Frank Anderson, BCGEU Regional Coordinator





UWU/MoveUP