Published on May 28, 2021

As May, Child Care Month is wrapped up, we would like to share one final member profile of one of our union's 1,500 child care professionals:

Meet Caroline, an early childhood educator (ECE) who cares for infants and toddlers at a Burnaby child care centre.

Caroline loves her work because she says every day is different. "I can see the changes in the children each day as they grow in self-help, cognitive and social skills, confidence and maturity," says Caroline. "I love knowing I am an integral part of helping a child becoming a fully developed social being with all the skills they need to function in society – empathy, being socially responsible, caring and loving to name a few."

Caroline - a long-time BCGEU member-is also a seasoned activist who currently serves on the board of directors of the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of BC (CCCABC), where she helps advocate for a high-quality, affordable, accessible and universal child care system. "As a board member of the CCCABC I am proud to be one of the first on the ground to break the news of the strides made by the coalition in our pursuit of $10aDay child care."

