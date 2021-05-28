As May, Child Care Month is wrapped up, we would like to share one final member profile of one of our union's 1,500 child care professionals:

Meet Caroline, an early childhood educator (ECE) who cares for infants and toddlers at a Burnaby child care centre.



Caroline loves her work because she says every day is different. "I can see the changes in the children each day as they grow in self-help, cognitive and social skills, confidence and maturity," says Caroline. "I love knowing I am an integral part of helping a child becoming a fully developed social being with all the skills they need to function in society – empathy, being socially responsible, caring and loving to name a few."



Caroline - a long-time BCGEU member-is also a seasoned activist who currently serves on the board of directors of the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of BC (CCCABC), where she helps advocate for a high-quality, affordable, accessible and universal child care system. "As a board member of the CCCABC I am proud to be one of the first on the ground to break the news of the strides made by the coalition in our pursuit of $10aDay child care ."





