Several months ago, the Representative for Children and Youth (RCY) met with representatives from your union to discuss shared concerns about MCFD social workers. From these discussions came the idea of a comprehensive survey that would gather information about the current work environment for frontline social workers and team leaders.



Staff at the RCY have developed a comprehensive set of questions, in collaboration with frontline workers, and we would like to acknowledge the time and thoughtfulness that they collectively put into this.



The BCGEU has agreed to the distribution of the questionnaire and we are assuring anonymity through this process. The answers that you provide will be used in the completion of a report by the RCY as well as informing your union of the key challenges faced in your daily work.



The survey is for social workers and their team leaders who work in child welfare, including: generalists, intake and investigations, guardianship, resources, adoptions, CYSN and youth services.



We would also like to acknowledge that the Ministry, by way of email on April 10th to all staff from ADM's Kelly Durand and Cory Heavener, has provided support for this survey and approval for staff to complete it at work during your regular work hours.



We strongly encourage you to take the time to complete the survey. Here is the link to the survey.





Judy Fox-McGuire

Vice-President, Component 6



Dr. Jennifer Charlesworth

Representative for Children and Youth

UWU/MoveUP