Childhood Connections Okanagan Family & Childcare Society - Bargaining committee nomination results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 25, 2023

Nominations for the vacant position on the bargaining committee closed on April 21. One nomination was received, so Michelle Allanson was acclaimed. Your bargaining committee is as follows: 

  • Cindy Polachic
  • Michelle Allanson

To ensure you receive bargaining updates going forward, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at www.bcgeu.ca/updates. If we have an email address on file for you and you wish to update it, or any part of your existing contact info, you can use the same form.
 
 
In solidarity,
 
Darla Holmwood
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



